Longtime Villages official announces he won’t be seeking another term

A Villager who has served on boards in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown for nearly 25 years, has announced he won’t seek another term on the Amenity Authority Committee.

Carl Bell made the announcement at Wednesday’s AAC meeting at Savannah Center.

“It’s time for new blood,” said Bell, who will soon be turning 85.

Bell’s long record of service in The Villages dates back to his time on the Community Development District 1 Board years ago.

Bell’s current term on the AAC will expire in 2022.

He said he wanted to make the announcement now to provide ample opportunity for others to consider running for his seat. Anyone wishing to seek the seat must reside in CDD 1.

The AAC oversees amenities north of County Road 466.