Apparently abandoned home in The Villages subject of deed compliance hearing

An apparently abandoned home in The Villages was the subject of a deed compliance hearing Wednesday morning before the Village Center Community Development District.

The property is located at 920 Kim Lane on the Historic Side of The Villages. The property is owned by Eileen Parascandola.

The property appears to be vacant, according to Community Standards. The taxes are unpaid for 2018 and 2019.

A complaint was received Oct. 29 regarding the fact there was no sod at the property. The lawn is covered with pea gravel.

The homeowner was given 45 days to bring the property into compliance. If the property is not brought into compliance, the homeowner will face a $150 fine and a series of $50 fines aimed at encouraging the homeowner to bring the property into compliance.