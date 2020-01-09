Aldi employee arrested after alleged theft at rival retailer

An Aldi employee was arrested after an alleged theft at a rival retailer while she was wearing her store shirt.

Brittany Marie Small, 21, of Wildwood, was arrested at 11:17 a.m. Wednesday at the Aldi grocery store at Trailwinds Village on County Road 466A on a charge of theft.

Small was captured on video on Dec. 6 switching labels from Cami shirts and placing them over the barcodes for Loreal Superior Preference hair dye at the Wal-Mart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. She proceeded through the self-checkout lane and scanned the labels she had placed on the hair dye.

A store employee attempted to stop Small, but she did not cooperate. The employee said the suspect had been wearing gray sweatpants and a black Aldi shirt.

A deputy went to the Aldi store and showed the surveillance images to a manager who indicated it was Small. The manager said Small was on duty.

Small admitted she was the person in the surveillance photos.

She was taken into custody and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. She was released after posting $500 bond.