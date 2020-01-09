Developer announces increase in amenity fees for new homes and resales in The Villages

The Developer has announced an increase in amenity fees for new homes and resales in The Villages.

The new “prevailing rate” for amenity fees is $162 per month and impacts only new home sales and sales of pre-owned homes. The change became effective Jan. 1.

In a letter, the Developer attributed the increase to a cost of living adjustment based on the Consumer Price Index.

You can read the letter from The Villages Director of Development Robert Chandler IV at this link: Robert Chandler IV letter on prevailing rate

He sent a previous letter in 2018 announcing the prevailing rate would be increased from $145 to $159 per month.

That letter sparked a series of discussions which prompted the Amenity Authority Committee and the Project Wide Advisory Committee to abolish the cap on amenity fees which had been in place for existing homeowners.

Any residents with questions about their rates are encouraged to contact Community Standards at (352) 751-3912.