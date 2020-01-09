Running of the Squares 5K to impact traffic at Lake Sumter Landing

The Lake Sumter Landing leg of the Running of the Squares 5K will take place at 8 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 11 and will impact traffic in the area.

The following traffic patterns will be affected:

From 6 – 10 a.m. Canal Street will be closed at Old Camp Road for one block headed north toward Lake Sumter Landing. Beginning at 7:30 am, Canal Street at Stillwater Trail will be closed to vehicle traffic until 9:30 am. Access to the Lake Sumter Landing area may be achieved by utilizing Buena Vista Boulevard to Old Mill Run or Morse Boulevard to Lake Sumter Landing Drive. Canal Street at Odell Circle will be closed to vehicle traffic as well to the Canal Street Recreation Center. Those residents living in the vicinity may access Canal Street headed north to Stillwater Trail. This closure will occur from 7:45 a.m. until approximately 8:30 a.m.

The multi-modal path along Morse Boulevard will be temporarily closed from the Caroline gate to Mallory/Odell Circle from 7:50 a.m. until approximately 9 a.m. The detour will be Stillwater to Odell Circle and then back to the multi-modal path. Also, the multi-modal path from the Morse Boulevard tunnel along Stillwater Trail behind Winn Dixie will be temporarily closed for the same time duration. Access through the tunnel will be one-lane golf cart traffic headed north and southbound on Morse Boulevard.

For the safety and well-being of all race participants, vehicles, golf carts and pedestrians, follow the direction of law enforcement and Special Events staff.

For more information, contact the Recreation & Parks Department at (352) 753-1716.