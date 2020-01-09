Sheriff’s office urges caution after latest serious golf cart accident

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is urging caution after a serious golf cart accident this week in the Village of Winifred.

Lt. Robert Siemer, district commander for The Villages, on Thursday spoke to the Community Development District 7 Board of Supervisors about the need to be cautious when driving golf carts here in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

“As you know, they’re not toys,” Siemer said.

He said there were 29 golf cart crashes in the Sumter County portion of The Villages in the final quarter of 2019. Eighteen tickets were issued that same quarter to golf cart operators.

He said common sense, including looking both ways and stopping at stop signs, could go a long way toward staying safe while traveling in a golf cart.

In the accident earlier this week, a 70-year-old Villager drove his golf cart into the path of an SUV. The Villager was seriously injured and airlifted to Ocala Regional Medical Center.

CDD 7 Supervisor Mark Gallo, who has long been involved with golf cart safety programs through The Villages Homeowners Advocates, pointed out that underage golf cart operators can also be ticketed and those tickets come with consequences.

“If they get a ticket they will be issued a Florida driver’s license card and will face ‘the points,’” Gallo said.

He added that many Villagers don’t understand the consequences of turning over the keys to the golf cart to an underage driver.

“Giving them the keys to the golf cart is like giving them the keys to the Lexus,” Gallo said.