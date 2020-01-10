CDD supervisor hails chance for change in Sumter County Commission

A Community Development District 1 supervisor on Friday publicly hailed a chance “to make changes in Sumter County government.”

CDD 1 Supervisor Ellen Cora lauded fellow Supervisor Craig Estep’s decision to run for a seat on the Sumter County Commission. He is challenging incumbent Don Burgess, a resident of the Village of Bonnybrook. Burgess has not publicly indicated whether he will seek re-election.

“Finally, Sumter County government will represent the people,” Cora said at Friday’s CDD 1 Board of Supervisors meeting.

Cora has been a long-time critic of the commission’s inaction with regard to pleas to improve Morse Boulevard north of County Road 466. She and others have called it a dangerous stretch of roadway rife with speeders and potentially deadly co-mingling of automobile and golf cart traffic. The death of Villager Francis Hughes in 2015 ignited a petition calling for changes on Morse Boulevard north of County Road 466. But those behind that effort, including Cora, felt their concerns fell on deaf ears. She repeated those concerns on Friday.

“It’s an accident waiting to happen,” she said.

The Sumter County Commission took heat last year after pushing through a 25 percent tax increase. The commissioners were roundly criticized by residents in a pair of public hearings at Savannah Center. Commissioners unanimously approved the steep tax hike in spite of the crowds’ pleas.

Commissioner Steve Printz last year filed paperwork indicating he will seek another term. He has drawn a pair of primary opponents. Commission Al Butler has not yet indicated his intention. Both are Villagers.