Walton “Wallace” Garrett, 98, of Oxford, passed away Wednesday, January 8, 2020.

Mr. Garrett was born July 3, 1921 in Plainfield, GA to Samuel Randolph Garrett and Annie Rowena Dunlap Garrett. He was a decorated Veteran serving in the U.S. Army during WWII and the recipient of the Purple Heart. Wallace moved to Oxford in 1927 where he was a farmer, cattleman and owner of Garrett Welding & Repair.

Survivors include his loving wife of almost 70 years, Imogene; children, Susan Linginfelter of Oxford and Walt Garrett of Madison; 5 grandchildren, Grant, Harold, Brandi, Matthew and Sarah; 8 great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be 2:00 – 4:00 PM, Sunday, January 12, 2020 in the Banks/Page-Theus Chapel. Military Honors will be 10:00 AM, Monday, January 13, 2020 at Pine Level Cemetery. The family requests that you come dressed casually because Wallace would like you to be comfortable.