Windows broken out of vehicles parked at World of Beer in The Villages

Windows were broken out of vehicles parked earlier this month at World of Beer in The Villages.

A 53-year-old Villager was walking at about 6 p.m. New Year’s Day in the rear parking lot of World of Beer at Spanish Springs Town Square when she saw a man breaking the passenger side window of a 2011 Nissan Sentra, according to an incident report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

The man got into a silver Honda Odyssey van and the witness was able to take a photo of the van, something that a Lady Lake police detective encouraged of the citizenry in a message this week to the Village Center Community Development District Board of Supervisors. Nothing appeared to be missing from the vehicle. Damage was estimated at $1,000.

While an officer was investigating that incident, the officer noticed that the rear passenger window of a 2004 Buick Rendezvous in the same parking lot had been smashed. The vehicle belonged to a 20-year-old employee of Flipper’s Pizzeria. Nothing appeared to have been stolen. Damage was estimated at $1,000.