Apartment housing threatens the appeal of The Villages

To the Editor:

Many of us feel that anytime developing housing starts to move upward there is always future problems with many issues.

Starting to create a city environment in a place that was created to be a Village. Now with twice as much traffic and noise, not to mention, will the renters also be allowed guest passes. Although it is said to be age-restricted high-end apartments, we all know that rule gets bent on many levels, especially when many parents take in adult children and grandchildren, as well as extended families.

The main attraction to The Villages is the lifestyle it affords many with its amenities. If it gets compromised with overcrowded conditions, sadly it will lose its appeal.

Mary Skidmore

Village of Country Club Hills