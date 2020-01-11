Surveillance video shows crash at gate during husband-wife dispute

Surveillance video captured during a crash at an entry gate in The Villages details what happened during a husband-wife dispute over directions.

The wife had been behind the wheel of a vehicle at 4:30 p.m. Monday when she found herself distracted by her husband, who told her she that was driving in the wrong direction, according to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office which investigated the accident.

As a result of the dispute, at the entrance to the Village of Bonita on Canal Street, the couple’s SUV wound up crashing into the gate.

The wife was ticketed on a charge of careless driving.

The damage to the entry gate is likely to be in the thousands of dollars and the Risk Management Department at The Villages District Office is already in the process of seeking reimbursement for the damage from the couple’s insurance company.

Those who knock down gates are assessed a fee of $250. Each year, the District recovers about $50,000 as the result of gate strikes.