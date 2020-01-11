Visitor and Villager race to top spots at Running of the Squares 5K

A visiting Englishman and a Villager raced to the top spots Saturday morning in the Lake Sumter Landing edition of the Running of the Squares 5K.

Jason Smith, a professor at Oxford University in England, ran a pace of 6 minutes and 6 seconds, to finish the 3.1-mile race in 18 minutes 58 seconds. The 48-year-old finished 52 seconds ahead of 35-year-old Jason Blackman of The Villages.

Smith, who describes himself as “an avid runner,” was visiting his in-laws, Tom and Kate Thoresen, who live in the Village of Belvedere. Both his mother-in-law and his wife, Carolyn, also raced.

Villager Debbie Settani, 58, repeated her victory from last year on the same course. Her time of 23 minutes and 4 seconds bested the 2nd place female, 19-year-old Kaylee Juliano of Fruitland Park by 53 seconds. Settani was running as part of a team from MVP Athletic Club. The Connecticut native has been a Villages resident for two years. She credits her MVP trainers and her training buddies, Dan and Joann Lavoie, for turning her onto The Villages.

Harry Hughes, age 90, was the oldest of the 554 participants. The youngest was an 8-year-old from Lake Panasoffkee.