Potholes will be gone after $4 million improvements on Buena Vista Boulevard

Potholes will be gone after a major repaving project is completed on Buena Vista Boulevard in The Villages.

The Buena Vista Boulevard improvement project construction will commence the week of Jan. 20 and is scheduled to be completed on May 16, in advance of the hurricane season that formally begins June 1. The area of construction will be from south of Lake Miona Drive to County Road 44A.

It is part of a $4.07 million roadway improvement project funded by Sumter County.

CWR Contracting Inc. will be doing the work. The design engineer is Kimley-Horn & Associates Inc.

Lane closures will be utilized during the daytime hours between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Motorists in the area are asked to use caution when traveling on Buena Vista Boulevard during the construction. Partial lane closures are to be expected, and heavy machinery will be working near the travel way. Motorists are asked to travel at the posted construction speed limit.

This project is the final phase of the repaving of Buena Vista Boulevard from County Road 466 to State Road 44.