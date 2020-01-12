To the Editor:

For the reporter Meta Minton and the article of Amerikano’s Grille employee. It is bad enough that the gal was sexually assaulted, but did you have to go overboard in describing exactly what happened to her.

Perfect way to embarrass the poor woman above and beyond her having to call the police about the situation.

I feel this is terrible on the part of your reporter. In the future maybe a little respect towards right of privacy of the victim. Just terrible reporting.

Jo Cabral

Summerfield