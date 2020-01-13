Village of Mallory Square man arrested on warrant charging him with stalking

A Village of Mallory Square man was arrested on a warrant charging him with stalking.

Andrew Benge, 55, who lives on Denmark Place in the Janeann Villas, had been driving a yellow Chevrolet SSR on Sunday morning on Pinellas Place when a traffic stop was initiated at the Bonifay Country Club.

A check revealed that he was wanted on a Sumter County warrant charging him with stalking.

He was taken into custody and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. He was released after posting $5,000 bond.

In May, a woman had been granted an order of protection against Benge.