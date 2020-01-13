Woman wanted on robbery warrant nabbed at Burger King at Trailwinds Village

A woman wanted on a robbery warrant was nabbed at Burger King at Trailwinds Village on County Road 466A in Wildwood.

Ty’yanna La’Shay Johnson, 25, of Ocala, had been driving a white 2004 Chevy SUV at 10:11 p.m. when she was pulled over at the fast-food restaurant, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

She attempted to give the police officer a false name and fake date of birth.

When the officer learned Johnson’s true identity, a check revealed she was wanted on a Sumter County warrant charging her with robbery with a firearm and an Alachua County warrant charging her with violating her probation on a charge of grand theft.

She was taken into custody and booked without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center.