Betsey (MacDonald) Walker, formerly of Woburn, died at The Villages in Florida on Thursday, January 9th, at the age of 81. She was one of six children of the late Edward R. and Dorothy M. (Harkins) MacDonald both of Woburn, MA.

Betsey was predeceased by two sisters, Patricia Barrone, wife of the deceased Louis Barrone and Mary Ellen Poole, wife of George R. Poole both of Woburn. She is survived by Dorothy C. MacDonald of Hampton, NH, Anne T. Dufault, wife of the deceased Arthur Durfault of Pensacola, FL and Edward H. MacDonald and his wife Dianne of Reading, MA

Betsey is survived by five children, Edward S. Walker of New York, NY, Bryan M. Walker, Beth A. King, Brenda A. Ssaramozzino, Barbara A. Cloonan all of Woburn. She was predeceased by her son Thomas J. Walker.

No services are planned at this time.