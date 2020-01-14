Intoxicated Villager arrested after demanding room at local hotel

An intoxicated Villager was arrested after demanding a room and then becoming combative at a local hotel.

Ruth Luise Sachs, 67, of the Village of Santo Domingo, late Saturday night entered the Comfort Suites on Avenida Central in The Villages and demanded a room, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. She became aggressive and began throwing things at the manager.

EMS personnel also responded to the hotel and Sachs was offered a chance to be taken to a local hospital, but said “she wanted to go to jail instead,” the arresting officer wrote in the report.

The German-born Sachs admitted drinking alcohol prior to the altercation.

She was arrested on a charge of disorderly intoxication and booked at the Lake County Jail. She was released after posting $500 bond.