A Learn How to Shoot Archery Clinic will be held from 9 a.m. to noon Thursday, Jan. 23 at The Villages Archery Range on Paradise Drive on the Historic Side of The Villages.

A demonstration will be given followed by lessons and actual shooting. All equipment will be provided.

Space is limited for this Villagers-only event. Sign-up at the Paradise Recreation Center Business Office. For more information, call 753-0637.