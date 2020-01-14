Nancy J. Quinlan, 82, of Oxford, passed away on January 12, 2020, in The Villages.

Nancy was born on October 15, 1937 in Brooklyn, New York to John and Emily (Gelling) Weiss. Nancy married the love of her life, George Quinlan, on September 12, 1966. Nancy and George moved to Hudson, Florida from New York and then to The Villages in 2016.

Nancy went to college and received her secretary certificate and worked as an executive secretary. Nancy enjoyed bowling, she volunteered for the Pasco County Sherriff’s office. She loved her cats and had several over the years, and her Bassett Hound “Red”. Nancy and George loved to travel, especially taking cruises, having taken thirty-seven, traveling all over the world.

Nancy is survived by her husband of 53 years, George, stepson, George Quinlan Jr. and wife, Joyce Cooper of Maine, stepdaughter, Dawn Quinlan and husband, Marcelino Gutierrez of Oxford, grandchildren, Jeffery, Daniel, Kelly Quinlan, and great-grandchildren, Maxwell and Ellie.

There will be a visitation on Friday, January 17, 2020 at 10:30 AM to 11:30 AM at Banks/Page-Theus Funeral Home with a funeral service at 11:30 AM. Burial will be on Friday January 17, 202 at 1:00 PM at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, Florida.