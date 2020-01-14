Patricia Gail Doyle 83 of Lady Lake, Florida passed away to be with the Lord on January 11, 2020 after a prolonged illness. Patricia was originally from Pawtucket, Rhode Island and was a compassionate Registered Nurse for thirty-five years and was a loving and dedicated wife and mother. Patricia was passionate about her Christian faith and a very devout Catholic and was a member of the lay carmelite order. She is survived by her son George Doyle of Lady Lake age 50, son Eugene of Ocala age 52, and sister Valerie Livermore of Lady Lake age 85.

A Visitation will be held at the Lady Lake Chapel of Beyers Funeral Home on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 from 2:00 to 4:00 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Celebrated at St. Timothy Catholic Church in Lady Lake on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at 8:30 AM. Interment will follow at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, FL at 10:30 AM.

Arrangements entrusted to Beyers Funeral Home and Crematory, Lady Lake.