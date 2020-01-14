Summerfield man arrested after hiding in ceiling at Leesburg hospital

A Summerfield man was arrested after hiding in the ceiling at Leesburg Regional Medical Center.

Leesburg police were called early Monday morning to the hospital after 43-year-old Robert William Sampson was believed to have left the premises with an IV still in his arm, according to an arrest report. Sampson had been found earlier that morning by Fruitland Park police. He had been sitting in a car and in possession of a syringe containing methamphetamine. He complained of chest pains and was taken to the hospital.

Medical personnel said Sampson left the hospital without being properly discharged. Officers checked the area but did not find him.

Sampson had been hiding in the ceiling of a bathroom when he fell through, the report said. Damage was estimated at $1,000.

Sampson was arrested on charges of drug possession, possession of drug paraphernalia and criminal mischief. He was booked at the Lake County Jail on $5,000 bond.