Wayne Cabote, 74, of The Villages, Florida passed away January 10, 2020 at The Villages Regional Hospital, The Villages, Florida. He was the husband of Nina Cabote for 54 years, married on a beautiful and sunny Valentine’s Day in 1965.

Wayne was born in Chicago, Illinois a son of the late Severino and Victoria Cabote. Wayne loved to spend time with his family and spent countless weekends on the water, enjoying night fishing from his boat. Wayne was a gentleman with a great sense of humor who loved to make people smile.

Wayne worked in accounting and information systems management during his career, ultimately retiring as a Regional Manager in IT from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation in 2011. Upon retirement, he fulfilled his dream of moving to the Sunshine State.

Wayne is survived by his wife, Nina Cabote and daughter, Caryn Nolan and her husband Chris of Streamwood, IL and son, Brian Cabote and his wife Audra of The Woodlands, TX. He was the proud grandfather of: Mirra Cabote, Brent Cabote, Gavin Cabote, Kyle Cabote and Naomi Nolan.

