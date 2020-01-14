Widow keeps up by picking up copy of Recreation News at recreation center

To the Editor:

Some want to eliminate The Villages Recreation & Parks News.

When first visiting The Villages I took a copy of this back to my home and seeing all the activities made me want to move to The Villages. To many this is a very important because as a widow I want to read about things offered in The Villages. I would give a copy to guests and many did buy homes here seeing all that they could do.

AND – it is not always the same. Picked up a copy on Thursday and many new events were listed. If I do not pick up The Villages Recreation & Parks News on Thursday many times there are no more copies available the next day. Many obvious want to read The Villages Recreation & Parks News.

I think it is wonderful folks wanting to end The Villages Recreation & Parks News have things to do 24/7 but others do depend on reading about happening they can attend.

Hope The Villages Recreation & Park News is not just another thing canceled in The Villages since I moved here.

Betty Lynch

Village of Winifred