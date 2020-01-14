William E Perkins, 89, of The Villages, Florida passed away January 8, 2020 at Cornerstone Hospice in The Villages, Florida.

William was born in North Braddock, Pennsylvania. He served for 25 years in the US Air Force with specialties in communications and recruitment. After retiring from the service he worked as a Purchasing Agent for the Berwick Forge and Pennsylvania Power & Light.

William is survived by his wife of 67 years, Elizabeth L Perkins and children Linda Daniels and husband Gilbert of Clearwater, FL, Cindi L. Michaels and husband Ken of Drums, PA, Patti Zeisloft and husband Todd of Wilmington, NC, and son, Bill Perkins and wife Debbie of Bloomsburg, PA. He has 10 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. He was the last surviving member of his immediate family. William was preceded in death by his parents William and Wilma Perkins, son Robert D. Perkins, brothers Charles Perkins and Ronald Perkins, and sisters Louise Thomas and Donna McAndrews.

Arrangements entrusted to Hiers-Baxley Funeral Services, 1511 Buenos Aires Blvd., The Villages, FL 32159.