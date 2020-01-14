Wrong information on Obama firing generals

To the Editor:
The person who said Obama fired 197 generals and admirals must have gotten his information from Breitbart news. Look for the list on Google and do not count all officers and enlisted personnel.
John Stema
Village of Amelia
