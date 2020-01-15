Commissioners to hear plan for two restaurants and five-story hotel

Lady Lake commissioners next week will hear a plan for two restaurants and a five-story hotel to be built at the intersection of U.S. Hwy. 27/441 and Lake Ella Road.

The commission will be presented with the plan in a special meeting set for 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22 at Lady Lake Town Hall.

The site known as the Bailey Property is 50.4 acres and located north of Lake Ella Road and west of U.S. Hwy. 27/441.

“The property is in the process of transferring hands; therefore the new potential owner would like to present a development concept to the town commission to get some feedback,” Lady Lake’s Growth Management Director Thad Carroll wrote in memo to commissioners in advance of the meeting.

The plan calls for a five-story 200-room hotel site, two 6,000-square-foot restaurants as well as seven condominium buildings with 483 units.