Deputy-involved shooting at minimart in The Villages followed knife attack

The fatal deputy-involved shooting in The Villages on Tuesday night followed a knife attack on Marion County sheriff’s deputies.

That’s according to officials from the sheriff’s office, who said on Wednesday morning that the two deputies had been pumping gas at the Circle K convenience store at 8695 SE Hwy. 42 – not far from the Mulberry Grove Recreation Center – at about 10:30 p.m. when they were attacked by a man brandishing a large knife. They were forced to fire their weapons and the man was shot, a sheriff’s office report says.

The deputies rendered medical aid to the man and he was transported to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. The man’s name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin, the report says.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is conducting a review of the incident with full cooperation of the sheriff’s office. None of the deputies involved were injured and their names are being withheld, the report says.