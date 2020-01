Warm Springs Avenue at the County Road 507 intersection will be closed starting Monday, Jan. 20 through Monday, Jan. 27. Through traffic will detour to County Road 513 and County Road 508, according to Sumter County officials.

Warm Springs Avenue at the County 513 Intersection will be closed starting Monday, Jan. 27 through Monday, Feb. 3. Through traffic will detour to County Road 507 and County Road 508.

Motorists are asked to use caution when traveling and follow posted detour signs.