To the Editor:

I support the impeachment of President Trump

For the life of me I don’t understand these so-called religious people. If I would like to find a new church it wouldn’t be the evangelicals. They believe in lying, cheating, sexual harassment, and are anti anything for women.

Never, never punish the males who get the females pregnant.

Hopefully if the rapture comes they will be sucked up and we’ll be left to reconstruct what damage they’ve done in the last three years.

Gail Metcalfe Wegner

Village of Buttonwood