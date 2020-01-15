Driver with Mexican passport arrested after caught driving with expired registration

A driver with a Mexican passport was arrested after he was caught driving a vehicle with an expired registration Tuesday night in Wildwood.

Reynaldo Felipe Minguela, 38, had been driving a black Chevy Silverado at about 11:30 p.m. Tuesday at U.S. 301 and State Road 44 when he was pulled over for a registration which had expired on New Year’s Eve, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. Minguela offered the police officer his Mexican passport and admitted he did not have a Florida driver’s license.

He was arrested on a charge of operating a motor vehicle without a license. He was issued a warning for driving with an expired registration.

He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. Bond was set at $200, but jail records indicated a hold has been initiated by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.