To the Editor:

I feel that is not fair to the rest of us who keep our property in compliance to allow these residents to get away with not paying and not keeping their homes in deed compliance.

They should correct their problems to there properties or pay the fines. It is probably cheaper for them to fix the problems with their homes.

In the end what is going to happen? Neighbors have to live near these homes? Is that fair?

Marion Sparaco

Village of Polo Ridge