Lady Lake police nab suspect who tried to run over mother of his child

Lady Lake police nabbed a man wanted on a warrant charging him with trying to run over the mother of his child.

Adrian Miller, 34, was a passenger in a car that was pulled over at about 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at Griffin View Drive and U.S. Hwy. 27/441, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

Miller gave police a false name and a fake date of birth. However, a family member who was at the scene told police the truth about Miller’s identity.

A check revealed Miller was wanted on a warrant charging him with aggravated assault. Miller had been at the wheel of a silver Ford Taurus on Oct. 13 on Beecher Street in Leesburg when he tried to run down the woman, according to the warrant. She told police she had to jump out of the way to avoid being hit. She claimed he turned the vehicle around and tried to hit her a second time. She again jumped out of the way, the warrant said. She told police that she was in fear for her life. She said she and Miller have a child together.

Miller was arrested on charge of providing a false name to a law enforcement officer. He was also booked at the Lake County Jail on the outstanding warrant. Bond was set at $11,000.