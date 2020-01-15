Marion County sheriff’s deputy involved in shooting at minimart in The Villages

A Marion County sheriff’s deputy was involved in a shooting late Tuesday night in The Villages that left one man injured.

The incident took place at the Circle K minimart at 8695 SE County Road 42, not far from the Mulberry Grove Recreation Center. An injured adult male was transported to an area hospital and his condition wasn’t available early Wednesday morning.

A bevy of sheriff’s deputies and detectives were at the scene throughout the night and into Wednesday morning. No deputies were injured in the shooting, which remains under investigation.