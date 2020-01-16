CDD supervisors would like to see more tickets issued to golf cart drivers

Community Development Districts 9 and 10 supervisors would like to see more tickets issued to golf cart drivers who are violating the law.

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office in the fourth quarter of 2019 issued 18 tickets to traffic violators driving golf carts. Those tickets were for speeding, improper lane change and failure to stop, according to Deputy Chris McKinstry, who on Thursday presented a law enforcement overview to both boards of supervisors.

“That’s not very many,” said CDD 9 Supervisor Don Hickman, who said he sees many more violations taking place in golf carts in The Villages.

CDD 10 Chairman Don Wiley also thought the volume of tickets was low.

“Wish you would do a lot more. We have a lot of lousy golf cart drivers,” Wiley said.

He added that fines might make golf cart drivers think twice before violating the law.

“Sometimes the checkbook is the best educator,” he said.