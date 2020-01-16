Leesburg man nabbed on hefty drug charges after found passed out on porch

A 29-year-old career criminal who was found passed out on the porch of a Leesburg home is behind bars in the Lake County Jail on a bevy of drug charges.

Lake County sheriff’s Dep. Kane Minor was called to a home in the Silver Lakes area of Leesburg on the evening of Friday, Jan. 10 and when he arrived, he found 29-year-old Michael James Leachman unconscious on the porch area of a residence.

After speaking with Leachman, who was on probation, it was determined that he was under the influence. He was found to be in possession of trafficking amounts of heroin (packaged for sale), methamphetamine, Clonazepam, Hydrocodone, Suboxone, marijuana and $1,126 in cash, a sheriff’s office report states.

Leachman, who lives on Patrick Drive and has been held in the Lake County Jail 10 times since August 2010, was charged with multiple drug-related offenses and the probation violation on a previous battery charge. He is being held on $118,000 bond and is due in court Jan. 28 and Feb. 3.