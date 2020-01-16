President Trump has to be kept in check

To the Editor:

I didn’t vote for President Trump, however I did support him after the final results were announced. However over the past three years there have been too many instances where we have to question his integrity and his goal of making America great again. I am saddened that we are going through this, but it is absolutely necessary to keep him in check.

To this day, he doesn’t think he did anything wrong. I don’t care what your political party, you must get your head out of the sand and admit that he is not representing your values and morals. This isn’t political, this is humanity.

Karla Taylor

Village of Mallory Square