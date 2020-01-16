Prominent businessman killed after crashing into school bus

A prominent area businessman was killed after crashing into a school bus.

Michael James Scott, founder of Mike Scott Plumbing, had been driving a 2014 Ford F-150 pickup truck at 8:40 a.m. Wednesday in Hernando County when he failed to stop and crashed into the school bus which had 48 students aboard, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol.

The 67-year-old suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

Six students suffered minor injuries and were treated at local hospitals, according to FHP. The students had been on their way to Winding Waters K-8 School in Weeki Wachee.

Scott launched Mike Scott Plumbing in 1987. The business grew to encompass Sumter, Marion, Citrus and Alachua counties.

The Marine Corps veteran was known as a generous supporter of numerous organizations, including the Sumter County Chamber of Commerce.

Scott and his wife, Pat, brought their three children – Tracy, Shawn and Jason – into the plumbing company.