To the Editor:

This current president is an out and out liar. He would not know the truth if it hit him in the face. He is a great con man. He should have been a carnival barker.

The stock market is great. But only for the very rich that can play it. He loves Putin and is aspiring to be a dictator himself. He definitely is a cancer on the United States!

Marilyn Napkori

Village of Springdale