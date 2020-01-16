Wildwood habitual traffic offender jailed on hefty bond in Marion County

A 52-year-old Wildwood man found himself behind bars Tuesday after he was caught driving without a license in Marion County.

A Marion County sheriff’s deputy was on routine patrol shortly after midnight when he observed a 1995 black Dodge Ram pickup truck with just one headlight traveling east in the 16500 block of E Hwy. 40. The deputy stopped the vehicle and the driver, Ervin Jones, provided him with a Florida identification card, a sheriff’s office report states.

Jones told the deputy that he didn’t have a valid driver’s license and a computer check revealed numerous suspensions – including habitual status – in 1992, 1998 and 2002, as well as numerous convictions for driving while license suspended or revoked, the report says.

Jones, who lives at 8696 NE 87th Road in Wildwood, was taken into custody and transported to the Marion County Jail, where he was charged with driving while license suspended (third or subsequent offense). He was released Wednesday at 4:07 p.m. on $10,000 bond and is due in court Feb. 11 at 9 a.m.