Wolfgang Puck job fair will seek employees for Brownwood hotel restaurant

A Wolfgang Puck job fair will seek employees for the Brownwood Hotel & Spa restaurant expected to open soon.

The job fair will take place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 20 at 340 Heald Way #238 at Colony Professional Plaza, according to Mary Yates, director of human resources for the Brownwood Hotel & Spa.

Applicants are being sought for a number of hourly positions including bartenders, servers, bussers, cooks and food runners.

Mark Morse originally announced in the 2017 Evening with the Developer that the Wolfgang Puck restaurant would be coming to The Villages.