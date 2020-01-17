City of Leesburg announces closures and trash schedule for upcoming MLK holiday

City of Leesburg offices and facilities and the public library will be closed on Monday, Jan. 20 for the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. holiday. Regular operations will resume the following day.

There will be no garbage, yard waste, bulk items, appliance or recycling collection on Jan. 20. Residential and commercial solid waste regularly scheduled for pickup on Mondays will be picked up on Thursday, Jan. 23.

Recyclables will be collected on the next regularly scheduled recycling pickup day. There will be no change for dumpster service for the holiday.