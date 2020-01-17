Larry Michael Gamble, 68, of Wildwood, passed away Tuesday, January 14, 2020.

Mr. Gamble was born April 6, 1951 in Norfolk, VA to Rex V Gamble and Evelyn (Hughes) Gamble. He was a Vietnam Veteran serving in the U.S. Army. Larry lived in this area most of his life and was of the Baptist faith.

Survivors include his siblings, Rick Gamble (Connie), Linda Abplanalp, Ronny Gamble and Bill Gamble; several nieces and nephews including, Jeremy, Kimber, Zach, Chris and Billy and great-niece, McKaylee. Larry was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Steve Gamble. Interment will be in the Adamsville Cemetery at the convenience of the family.