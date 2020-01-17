Tickets available for Villages Hospital Auxiliary Foundation’s annual fundraising gala

Tickets are available for the UF Health The Villages Hospital Auxiliary Foundation’s 14th annual Hearts for Our Hospital Gala.

The event is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 8 from 5:30 to 11 p.m. at the Savannah Center. Proceeds from the gala will be invested in the expansion of the hospital’s heart center, located on the second floor of the Advanced Surgery Center. The vision is to create an additional cardiac catherization suite housing Azurion imagery equipment, which will help ensure that patients are receiving the highest quality care delivered in a state-of-the-art environment. This will be the most advanced cardiac catherization laboratory in the region.

The black-tie event titled “2020 What Do we See” will include music and dancing, live and silent auctions and a gourmet dinner. Last year’s gala raised more than $420,000 to help fulfill the $1.2 million foundation commitment toward funding the hospital’s Digital Vascular Surgery Suite.

Since 2013, the foundation has invested more than $4 million to purchase needed technology, modern equipment and critical supplies for the hospital. In addition, it has provided more than $414,000 in healthcare scholarships to students from three area high schools and hospital team members.

For information on purchasing tickets, contact Schanda Strawder at the Foundation office at (352) 751-8871.