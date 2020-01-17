Trio popped on bevy of drug charges after traffic stop in Leesburg

Two men and a woman found themselves behind bars after a recent traffic stop in Leesburg.

A Lake County sheriff’s deputy stopped a vehicle for an equipment violation on County Road 44 and after an investigation, deputies found trafficking amounts of methamphetamine and heroin, narcotics without prescriptions, drug paraphernalia, marijuana and $1,099 in cash, a sheriff’s office report states.

The driver, 37-year-old Christopher Robert Allen of Mount Dora, and his passengers, 21-year-old Hannah Lindsey Vickers of Ponte Vedra and 34-year-old John David Summerville of St. Augustine, were arrested on a multitude of drug charges. Allen also was charged with driving with a suspended license.