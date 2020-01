To the Editor:

You’ve got to be blind if you don’t see this as a witch hunt. It’s a shame that our representatives are wasting not only OUR taxpayers’ money, but valuable time as well. Imagine the image they’d portray if they actually did some good so it can be magnified and used to get themselves reelected in November. And to top it off, the disgraceful media should be reporting ALL news, and NOT making lopsided decision reporting.

William Miller

Village of Osceola Hills