1962 Amphicars Cruising in Lake Sumter

By
Staff Report
-

These 1962 Amphicars were spotted cruising in and out of the water at Lake Sumter Landing before being told they needed to leave. Thanks to Brad France for sharing his photo!

1962 Amphicars Cruising in Lake Sumter
1962 Amphicars Cruising in Lake Sumter

Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!