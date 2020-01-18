Lady Lake man charged with 20 counts of lewd activity with underage girl

A 61-year-old Lady Lake man was being held without bond this weekend at the Lake County Jail following his arrest on 20 counts of lewd activity with an underage girl.

Charles Fred Fesler was arrested this past week at his home at 614 Third Ave. after the girl reported to school officials she was suffering from “itching and burning” in her private areas, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. The girl’s mother was called to The Villages Regional Hospital where the girl was interviewed by a detective.

The girl, who is under the age of 16, said that on 20 occasions over the previous three months when she had been home alone with Fesler, he had approached her and pulled down her nightshirt and touched her private areas, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. She asked him to stop each time, but each time he said, “no,” and that he “didn’t care.” The girl was also interviewed at the Child Advocacy Center in Leesburg.

The mother provided a statement which said that Fesler had asked to dress the girl in “short shorts,” a sports bra and thong panties. He took a photo of the girl in the “short shorts” and sent it to the girl’s mother. The mother responded by saying, her daughter “was not to be dressed in this manner,” the report said.

The detective added that Fesler’s actions are “indicative of pedophile behavior.”