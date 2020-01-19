Benefit planned for Christian-based program helping men fighting addiction

An upcoming event benefiting a Christian-based program to help men break the chains of addiction promises to offer plenty of music and inspiration.

Titled “An Evening of Hope,” the event will be held Thursday, Jan. 30 at New Covenant United Methodist Church’s Summerhill campus, located at 3470 Woodridge Drive in The Villages. A donation of $20 at the door is suggested and the money raised will benefit the House of Hope, a 12-month program that helps men fight the evils of addiction.

House of Hope currently is using temporary facilities at Wildwood United Methodist Church after being given six months in December 2018 to vacate its former home. But the ministry is working toward acquiring a permanent campus that would include buildings for housing, classrooms, offices and a chapel.

The benefit will feature a variety of entertainers including Angie Rose, Sean Pollack, Ryan Loeckel, Mark Steven Schmidt, Janice Swartz and Bill Doherty. Attendees are encouraged to arrive early, as a large crowd is expected.

For more information or to give a financial donation, call (352) 348-0840 or visit www.houseofhopefl.org.