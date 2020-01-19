Villager to lose license after straying onto County Road 466A in golf cart

A Villager will lose her driver’s license after straying onto County Road 466A in a golf cart.

Cynthia Ann Wilhelm, 66, of the Village of Duval, last week in Sumter County Court entered a plea of no contest to a charge of driving under the influence. In addition to losing her driver’s license for six months, she has been placed on probation for 12 months and ordered to perform 50 hours of community service.

Wilhelm had been driving a blue golf cart at 11:52 p.m. Aug. 22 when she was spotted on Buena Vista Boulevard making a left turn onto County Road 466A, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. It was not a street legal golf cart.

During a traffic stop, Wilhelm told deputies she “had gone to drop a friend off at her residence and got lost.”

Her eyes appeared to be bloodshot and a deputy noted a “strong odor of alcohol coming from her.” When the Fort Worth, Texas native got out of the golf cart, she had to lean on it to maintain her balance, the report said.

Wilhelm struggled through field sobriety exercises and at one point she almost fell over. She provided breath samples that registered .146 and .147 blood alcohol content.